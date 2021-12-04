Eva man arrested

Dec. 3—An Eva man was in Morgan County Jail on Friday after being arrested during a residential break-in, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Eric Dwain Fowler, 50, is charged with third-degree domestic violence, attempting to elude and a misdemeanor. An investigator also obtained a felony warrant for second-degree burglary (residence) and a $150,000 bond due to pending domestic violence charges from at least one previous incident, according to the Sheriff's Office. Fowler's total bail was set at $150,900.

According to the office, deputies responded just after 6 a.m. Thursday to a disturbance call involving an individual breaking into a residence on James Fowler Road in Eva. Upon arrival, deputies located an individual, Fowler, who was attempting to flee the area on foot and took him into custody.

