Jul. 23—A Eva man is facing a felony charge of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday, Kevin Darrel Park, 55, was arrested on the felony warrant and transported to Morgan County Jail. His bond was set at $25,000.

