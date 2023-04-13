Eva Mendes says she won't join Ryan Gosling at 'Barbie' red carpet events: 'We don't do those things together'

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling at "The Place Beyond The Pines" premiere in Toronto Canada, on September 7, 2012. Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

Eva Mendes said that she doesn't plan to join partner Ryan Gosling on the red carpet for "Barbie."

She told a fan that as a couple they don't want to expose "our very private life that we value."

Mendes and Gosling are known for being extremely private about their relationship and family.

Eva Mendes said that she doesn't plan to join her longtime partner Ryan Gosling on red carpets during the upcoming "Barbie" press tour.

Mendes and Gosling began dating in 2011, around the time they were filming the movie "The Place Beyond the Pines" together. However, since then, they've maintained an extremely private relationship and have rarely made public appearances together as a couple. While Mendes has referred to Gosling as her husband, neither party has confirmed they are married.

Last week, Mendes shared a clip on Instagram from "The Place Beyond the Pines," and discussed her relationship with Gosling, prompting a fan to inquire whether she'd be on the promotional trail with him.

"Magic is Real," she captioned the post, which showed her acting alongside Gosling. "We did not meet on set. The magic started way before but here's a little magic captured on camera. Gracias to the increíble director Derek Cianfrance."

When a fan commented on the post sharing their excitement about the couple appearing together on the red carpet for "Barbie," Mendes politely shut the idea down.

"You're the best! What a cool comment, thank you," the "2 Fast 2 Furious" star replied. "But we don't do those things together. Like these photos I've been posting, Im only comfortable posting because it's already out there."

Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as Barbie in "Barbie." Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Mendes added in another comment: "Oh wait -for those who may catch me in a 'lie' -we only were on the red carpet together once when promoting this film."

After another fan asked why Mendes was not "comfortable" attending carpets with her partner, she replied: "ayy thank you! By 'not comfortable' , I mean exposing our very private life that we value. I'm still dying to do another movie with him though…"

The private actors have made two movies together, including Gosling's directorial debut, "Lost River," in which Mendes starred.

After 2014, Mendes took a break from acting to raise their two daughters, who were born in 2014 and 2016.

In 2020, Mendes said on Nova 96.9's "Fitzy & Wippa" that she would begin to balance acting with parenting now that her kids were "getting a bit older."

"I don't want to do anything violent. I don't want to do something risqué. I think the only thing that's left is Disney," she said.

Mendes made a comeback a year later, voicing a character in an episode of "Bluey."

Read the original article on Insider