Is EVA Precision Industrial Holdings Limited's (HKG:838) 2.0% Dividend Worth Your Time?

Today we'll take a closer look at EVA Precision Industrial Holdings Limited (HKG:838) from a dividend investor's perspective. Owning a strong business and reinvesting the dividends is widely seen as an attractive way of growing your wealth. On the other hand, investors have been known to buy a stock because of its yield, and then lose money if the company's dividend doesn't live up to expectations.

While EVA Precision Industrial Holdings's 2.0% dividend yield is not the highest, we think its lengthy payment history is quite interesting. Some simple research can reduce the risk of buying EVA Precision Industrial Holdings for its dividend - read on to learn more.

SEHK:838 Historical Dividend Yield, October 31st 2019 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. EVA Precision Industrial Holdings paid out 31% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. A medium payout ratio strikes a good balance between paying dividends, and keeping enough back to invest in the business. Plus, there is room to increase the payout ratio over time.

In addition to comparing dividends against profits, we should inspect whether the company generated enough cash to pay its dividend. EVA Precision Industrial Holdings's cash payout ratio last year was 16%. Cash flows are typically lumpy, but this looks like an appropriately conservative payout. It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Is EVA Precision Industrial Holdings's Balance Sheet Risky?

As EVA Precision Industrial Holdings has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A rough way to check this is with these two simple ratios: a) net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and b) net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA is a measure of a company's total debt. Net interest cover measures the ability to meet interest payments. Essentially we check that a) the company does not have too much debt, and b) that it can afford to pay the interest. EVA Precision Industrial Holdings has net debt of 1.70 times its EBITDA, which we think is not too troublesome.

We calculated its interest cover by measuring its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), and dividing this by the company's net interest expense. Interest cover of 3.24 times its interest expense is starting to become a concern for EVA Precision Industrial Holdings, and be aware that lenders may place additional restrictions on the company as well.

Dividend Volatility

From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. For the purpose of this article, we only scrutinise the last decade of EVA Precision Industrial Holdings's dividend payments. Its dividend payments have fallen by 20% or more on at least one occasion over the past ten years. During the past ten-year period, the first annual payment was HK$0.021 in 2009, compared to HK$0.013 last year. This works out to be a decline of approximately 5.0% per year over that time. EVA Precision Industrial Holdings's dividend has been cut sharply at least once, so it hasn't fallen by 5.0% every year, but this is a decent approximation of the long term change.