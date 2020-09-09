Eva Schönleitner Joins Crate.io as CEO

Eva Schönleitner

After working for global market leaders such as Microsoft, VMware, Deloitte and, most recently, ABB, the Austrian native will head the leadership team of Crate.io.





After working for global market leaders such as Microsoft, VMware, Deloitte and, most recently, ABB, the Austrian native will head the leadership team of Crate.io.

The board of Crate.io is pleased to appoint Eva Schönleitner as CEO. She joined Crate.io on September 1st and replaces co-founder Christian Lutz in this role. Christian Lutz will take over the position of President of the Board of Directors going forward.



Eva Schönleitner joined Crate.io as CEO on September 1 and takes over from co-founder Christian Lutz, who will now act as President of the Board of Directors

After working for global market leaders such as Microsoft, VMware, Deloitte and, most recently, ABB, the Austrian native will head the leadership team of Crate.io

Eva Schönleitner brings access to international networks and global market knowledge in the technology segment

DORNBIRN, Austria, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crate.io , developer and supplier of CrateDB, a purpose-built database optimized for use in IIoT environments, is expanding its management team. With the appointment of Eva Schönleitner, the company welcomes an experienced leader to the team with more than 20 years’ international experience in technology and industries. After holding senior management positions in global technology companies such as Microsoft and VMware, as well as management consulting roles with Deloitte and IBM in North America, Schönleitner was most recently head of digital partnerships at the global industrial company ABB, based in Switzerland.

"In my working life, I have always sought to tackle global opportunities at the leading edge of technology,” said Schönleitner. “These goals brought me to the software industry early in my career. During the last few years at ABB, where I developed the digital ecosystem, I've had the opportunity to learn firsthand about the needs of the manufacturing industry and how technologies can enable and accelerate the company’s digitalization journey. Now, it's time to apply this knowledge at Crate.io, innovating solutions for our customers so they can realize the next industrial revolution – Industry 4.0. I am very excited about this next phase in my career; working closely with the two founders, Christian Lutz and Jodok Batlogg, together we will take the company to the next level."

Story continues

“I met Eva a year ago as a counterpart at ABB and was immediately impressed by her personality and the deep understanding and expertise she has in our market,” said Lutz, who will assume the role as the company’s Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Crate.io is now entering its next strong growth phase and I am delighted that, with her experience and expertise, Eva will be able to play a leading role in shaping this from now on.” Going forward, Lutz will be responsible for fundraising, finance and business development, and will be fully committed to the rapid growth of the company he co-founded with Jodok Batlogg. Batlogg will continue to be responsible for the technological developments of Crate.io in his role as CTO.

Eva Schönleitner studied chemistry and mathematics at the Kepler University in Linz and holds an MBA from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. She spent 20 years in the U.S. in sales, marketing and product management roles within the high-tech sector. She gained additional international experience in Central and Eastern Europe in senior management positions and has been building global digital partnerships at ABB since 2017 as part of the company's digital strategy.

In her new role at Crate.io, Schönleitner brings a special focus on expanding the direct and indirect sales areas to position Crate.io as the preferred provider of real-time database solutions for IIoT customers and users globally. A first step in this direction is a new branch in Switzerland and a planned expansion in the U.S.

About Crate.io

Crate.io is the developer of CrateDB, a highly scalable distributed database solution that combines the performance of NoSQL with the power and simplicity of standard SQL. Designed specifically to support IIoT and machine data applications, CrateDB is optimized for time series and industrial data and runs in the cloud on Azure and Amazon as well as on the edge and on-premise. Crate.io was founded in June 2013 and operates from its locations in the USA, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, as well as remotely worldwide. Forbes has ranked Crate.io among the “Top 25 IoT Startups to Watch in 2019”. Gartner has named the company a “Cool Vendor in Manufacturing Operations 2019”.

Contact:

PIABO PR GmbH

Paul Gärtner

crate@piabo.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98dde308-63bb-41cc-ba85-d6a13c4fbd6a



