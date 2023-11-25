All evacuated Red Pine Estates residents have officially been relocated

Nov. 24—BEMIDJI — Residents of the Red Pine Estates in Bemidji, who were given just six days to vacate their home in late June after structural concerns with the building were discovered, have all been relocated to other housing through immense community effort.

On June 30, the 47 residents of the Red Pine Estates on Ridgeway Avenue in Bemidji were informed that they

would be required to vacate their residences by July 6

due to structural concerns with the building that were identified during a building inspection.

A joint release from the city and Beltrami County providing the update explained that the city immediately began planning efforts to ensure the safety of the residents. While both governments explored options to support the tenants,

volunteers initiated a community effort

to assist with relocating them and their property.

The timing of the crisis added additional challenges due to its proximity to the Fourth of July holiday weekend, and efforts to rehouse residents met difficulties with the county's ongoing housing shortage.

Despite these challenges, residents were successfully vacated from the Red Pine Estates by the deadline.

"The generosity of the community, combined with efforts of the city and county, ensured all the residents were safely sheltered when the doors were closed," the release said.

Many of the residents were initially housed in area hotels, funded by donations from the community and

assistance from Beltrami County.

With both of these contributions included, more than $107,000 was raised to support Red Pine residents through this crisis.

Work continued long after July 6 to find sustainable housing options for residents.

"Since July 6, while often not publicly visible, tremendous efforts of many organizations and entities have been collaborating to ensure the displayed residents were able to secure housing," the release added. "In late September, with the generous outpouring of donations and efforts of area organizations, combined with the tireless efforts of community partners, all displaced residents had secured housing."

The release emphasized that this would not have been possible without the contributions of community partners, donations from the public and the dedicated volunteers who gave "their time, financial support and unwavering compassion to assist their neighbors."

The situation with the Red Pine Estates, and

Ridgeway Courts I and II

before it, has spurred Beltrami County, the city of Bemidji and several community organizations to examine, develop and improve plans to respond to emergencies and the community's housing needs.

Those looking to support local housing efforts through donations are asked to contact the United Way of Bemidji Area or the Northwest Minnesota Foundation.

Individuals who have concerns about the safety of their rental unit are encouraged to call Legal Services of Northwest Minnesota at

(800) 450-8585

or go to HomeLine at

homelinemn.org

. If the rental is within the city of Bemidji, concerned tenants can also contact the City Rental Inspector at

(218) 759-3585.