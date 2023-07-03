‘Tunnel Five Fire’ destroys 10 homes, another 250 under threat as blaze grows to over 540 acres

The Tunnel Five Fire has now burned over 540 acres in Skamania County. Homes in the area are at a Level 3 evacuation level, which means there is extreme danger and people need to leave the area immediately.

As of Monday, 10 homes have been destroyed, with the fire threatening another 250. Another 15 commercial properties are also under threat, as well as 50 “minor structures.”

(White Salmon Fire Dept)

(White Salmon Fire Dept.)

(White Salmon Fire Dept.)

(White Salmon Fire Dept.)

(White Salmon Fire Dept.)

(White Salmon Fire Dept)

(White Salmon Fire Dept.)

(White Salmon Fire Dept.)

(White Salmon Fire Dept.)

For context, the fire has burned an area roughly the same size as Seattle’s Discovery Park, and authorities estimate that it won’t be fully contained until August. It’s currently at 5% containment.

The Tunnel Five Fire started Sunday around 11:30 a.m., according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

There had been increased aid from fire teams and law enforcement, who went door to door to help evacuate people. A total of 166 personnel are on-site to fight the blaze.

Skamania County is seeing hot, dry conditions, which fire officials have been warning about all week.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

You can monitor up-to-the-minute updates on the fire at this link.

Ready, Set, Go: Wildfire Evacuation Levels

Level 1, Ready: Be aware, gather personal belongings, monitor for updates

Level 2, Set: Be prepared to leave the area

Level 3, Go: Leave the area immediately

GoFundMe has launched a 2023 Wildfire Relief Fund to distribute donations to those in need, as well as community efforts and organizations who are working to help those affected by wildfires.



