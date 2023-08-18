Evacuation orders lifted after wildfire in Nevada County near North San Juan
Cal Fire says the wildfire was actually three different fires that started soon after each other along Highway 49.
At least 96 people have been confirmed dead and 1,000 others are missing in Hawaii in what is the deadliest fire in the U.S. in over a century, according to data from the National Fire Protection Association.
AI and climate change represent two ways humans may ravage life as we know it on Earth, but the former can also help with the consequences of the latter. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) revealed a new program today that uses AI to detect wildfires. Created in partnership with the University of California San Diego, the Alert California AI program takes feeds from 1,032 360-degree rotating cameras and uses AI to “identify abnormalities within the camera feeds.” It then notifies emergency services and other authorities to check if a potential blaze warrants a response.
