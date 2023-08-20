Evacuation orders, warnings in effect amid advancing Tropical Storm Hilary

TechCrunch

Investments, joint ventures or acquisitions could be vehicles for foreign adversaries to gain a foothold in the U.S. space industry, the Pentagon said in a new bulletin published today. The new guidance, “Safeguarding the U.S. Space Industry,” warns that foreign intelligence entities (FIEs) could use a range of strategies -- including capital allocations -- to exploit American space companies. “FIEs use cyberattacks, strategic investment (including joint ventures and acquisitions), the targeting of key supply chain nodes, and other techniques to gain access to the US space industry.”