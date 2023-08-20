Evacuation orders, warnings in effect amid advancing Tropical Storm Hilary
Four counties have some kind of evacuation warning or order in effect as Hilary advances. Mark Liu reports.
Four counties have some kind of evacuation warning or order in effect as Hilary advances. Mark Liu reports.
The Southwestern United States is preparing for potentially historic rains from the storm.
It appears the Jets' big offseason addition is set to suit up for the first time.
Miami beat Nashville in an 11-round penalty shootout.
The 2024 Ford Bronco gets priced, MSRPs rise from $240 to $2,625. The Base trim departs for 2024, making the $41,025 Big Big trim the new entry-level trim.
The four-time All-American is expected to make a full recovery.
No matter the outcome of Sunday's World Cup Final, the winner will be making history for women's soccer.
Score killer sales on Apple, Amazon Fire, Henckels and more.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The Mitsubishi Mirage, the cheapest new car for sale in the U.S., will reportedly be discontinued in late 2025.
Yahoo News breaks down exactly what Trump is being charged with in each case as well as the judges, prosecutors, co-defendants and key dates as he awaits trial
Are weight-loss medications like Ozempic and Wegovy helpful, harmful or somewhere in-between?
Ready to watch Messi and Inter Miami in the 2023 Leagues Cup Final? Here's what to know.
Investments, joint ventures or acquisitions could be vehicles for foreign adversaries to gain a foothold in the U.S. space industry, the Pentagon said in a new bulletin published today. The new guidance, “Safeguarding the U.S. Space Industry,” warns that foreign intelligence entities (FIEs) could use a range of strategies -- including capital allocations -- to exploit American space companies. “FIEs use cyberattacks, strategic investment (including joint ventures and acquisitions), the targeting of key supply chain nodes, and other techniques to gain access to the US space industry.”
Disney has countersued Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, marking the latest development in the back-and-forth saga that's plagued the media giant.
An unsolicited bid for US manufacturing stalwart US Steel has set off a potential reshuffling of a classic American industry.
Guys, the Dyson Corrale straightener is currently 50% off. Wild!!
Oh, and it's under $50.
The Commanders-Ravens joint practice was chippy, to say the least.
White noise podcast creators on Spotify are making serious money, and the audio streaming service was reportedly not happy about it and tried to cut them off.
"Pennsylvania Phillies," "Ant Man's Wife" and "The Exploding Field Goal" are just a few of the highlights.