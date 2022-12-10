Evacuation precedes arrest of Swoyersville man on assault and threat charges

Dec. 10—SWOYERSVILLE — Police evacuated two houses on Perrin Street Thursday night after Robert Lanunziata waved what later turned out to be pellet guns towards officers and yelled at them to shoot him before retreating into his garage.

An officer fired a Taser at an uncooperative and unarmed Lanunziata when he exited his garage and was taken into custody.

Lanunziata, 51, was arraigned Friday on multiple counts of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. He was deemed a danger to himself and the community and committed without bail to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

The tense situation played out around 9 p.m. when officers were dispatched for a report of neighbors yelling at one another in the street.

The criminal complaint filed by police said a neighbor recognized Lanunziata's voice and heard him say he had a gun and "was going to kill people." Police arrived to find Lanunziata revving the engine of his car that was parked in the garage. Lanunziata got out of the car and while holding two firearms at his sides approached police.

The complaint continued that an officer unholstered his firearm and commanded Lanunziata to drop his weapons. The officer saw that Lanunziata was visibly upset from the earlier argument with a neighbor and refused to comply with additional commands to drop his weapons. Lanunziata screamed and yelled at police and waved the weapons above his head and towards the officers, saying he had the right to carry a firearm on his property.

Before going into his garage and closing the door Lanunziata yelled, "Shoot me. Tase me. I'm going to die soon. Look at me, I dropped 50 pounds," the complaint stated. Police evacuated nine people — including two small children and elderly woman — from the neighboring houses, called for backup from other departments, and said they saw and heard Lanunziata in the garage revving the engine of his car.

When he came out of the garage, he complied with officers' commands to "Show your hands" and placed them on the sides of his neck, but continued to scream at them about being on his property. He refused to commands to walk towards police, but an officer was able to use his taser on Lanunziata, causing him to drop to the ground and be taken into custody. Police said Lanunziata refused medical treatment on the scene.

The neighbor involved in the argument with Lanunziata said it was over the revving of the engine. When the neighbor yelled for Lanunziata to stop, Lanunziata threatened to slit his throat and blow up his house. As the two men approached each other in the street, Lanunziata pulled a knife and extended it at the neighbor, the complaint said.

