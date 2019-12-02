Evacuation slide accidentally falls from plane into Boston backyard

The pilot of Delta Air Lines Flight 405 from Paris to Boston reported hearing a loud noise as began its final approach to Boston's Logan airport, the Boston Globe reported. Stephanie Leguia, a resident of a Boston suburb, told the Boston Herald that she was standing in a neighbor's backyard when an uninflated evacuation slide fell from the sky, bringing down several tree branches along the way.

The slide, which was uninflated, looked like a "giant silver tarp," she said.