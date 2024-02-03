Evacuation warning issued in Madera County as atmospheric river storm nears

An evacuation warning was issued by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for Zone 431, impacting residents in the area of Holly Lane, Mattie Fhy Road and Cavin Lane.

The warning, posted Saturday, was triggered ahead of the latest atmospheric river storm that could bring heavy rain and an elevated risk for mudslides. The storm is expected to linger from Saturday night into Tuesday morning, with the heaviest rainfall likely to come Sunday.

A strong atmospheric river will impact Central California Saturday night through Monday night, resulting in periods of heavy precipitation. Most of this precipitation will fall Sunday and Sunday night. The snow level will rise to about 6,000 feet Sunday afternoon. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/RWspNx8Kry — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) February 3, 2024

“We encourage residents to monitor the situation and be prepared to take action immediately. Don’t wait for an evacuation order to leave if you feel threatened. Residents should begin gathering important documents, pets, medications and necessities. Be prepared to leave immediately in case the situation deteriorates,” deputies said.

Warnings include the following:

▪ Cavin Lane

▪ Shadow Creek Road

▪ Vinnard Drive

▪ Deer Path Circle

▪ Venado Drive

▪ Venado Court

▪ Quail Mountain Way

▪ Mattie Fhy Road

▪ Winners Circle Drive

▪ Mattie Fhy Court

▪ Holly Lane

“Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now,” deputies added.

Residents needing evacuation assistance should call 559-675-7770 or in an emergency, 911.