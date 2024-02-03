Evacuation warnings in place for multiple Ventura County communities

Authorities in Ventura County have issued evacuation orders and warnings for multiple communities ahead of the severe storm rolling into SoCal.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office initially announced the evacuations early Saturday morning.

In unincorporated Ojai, residents near Matilija Canyon, the North Fork Matilija Creek Trail and Camino Cielo are ordered to evacuate by 5 p.m. Saturday night until at least 5 p.m. Sunday.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for the following areas:

Community of Foster Park near Camp Chaffee Road (unincorporated Ojai)

Creek Road near Old Creek Road (unincorporated Ojai)

Two homes on Grada Avenue and two other homes on Trueno Avenue (unincorporated Camarillo)

In addition, a hazard advisory has been issued to residents living in the community of La Conchita, which has already received nearly four inches of rain in the last two weeks, VCSO said.

