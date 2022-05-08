Evacuations, accusations and denials: Key events in Russia's war in Ukraine in 5 graphics

As the United Nations evacuated civilians from the embattled Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian forces attempted to fend off Russian troopsin another week of intense fighting in southeast Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy also accused Russia of trying to exterminate Ukrainians after Russian missile hit food and grain warehouses, while the United States denies any involvement in the sinking of a Russian fleet.

A string of mysterious fires and explosions also took place within Russia and Russian-aligned territories, which could offer some indication about the war's potential to expand beyond the borders of Ukraine.

Here's what to know going into this week.

Ukrainian and Russia forces engages in heavy fighting in embattled port city Mariupol

Ukrainian and Russian forces engaged in heavy fighting over a steel mill in Mariupol, representing the last holdout of the battered port city. Ukrainian forces and the remaining few hundred civilians endured weeks of bombardment by Russian forces.

Russian forces first breached the steel mill compound Tuesday, after an electrician showed the Russians the underground tunnels leading to the factory, betraying Ukrainian forces and civilians, according to Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Internal Affairs Ministry.

Ukrainians evacuated from steel plant as Mariupol threatens to fall to Russia forces

Efforts to evacuate the few hundred remaining civilians in Mariupol were underway as civilians are being allowed to flee through a new “safe passage operation,” according to the United Nations.

While the organization didn’t specify whether those at the steel plant would be a part of this operation, two previous joint evacuation efforts allowed 160 civilians to leave the plant, as well as more than 340 from the city and nearby community.

U.S. denies any involvement in sinking Russian fleet

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called reports crediting U.S. intelligence with providing specific-targeting information to Ukraine “inaccurate,” after it was reported the U.S. helped lead to the April sinking of the Moskva, a Russian fleet.

“We did not provide Ukraine with specific-targeting information for the Moskva,” Psaki said. “We were not involved in the Ukrainians’ decision to strike the ship or the operation they carried out. We had no prior knowledge of Ukraine's intention to target the ship.”

The New York Times, which cited unnamed U.S. officials, reported U.S. involvement in the Ukrainian attack ““as part of a continuing classified effort by the Biden administration to provide real-time battlefield intelligence to Ukraine.”

Zelenskyy accuses Russia of “extermination” as Russian shelling hit food, grain warehouses

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of attempting to exterminate Ukrainians as Russian shelling had hit food, grain and fertilizer warehouses. Zelenskyy noted that Russia has also hit residential neighborhoods in Kharkiv, Donbas and other regions.

Zelenskyy’s accusation came just after Ukraine’s deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskiy claimed that Russian troops were stealing grain and farm equipment from the Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

A string of explosions, fire may indicate the war is moving beyond Ukraine

Several explosions and fires in Russian territories, including in Kursk and Voronezh, have occurred since April 1, suggesting that the war might be moving past Ukrainian borders and into Russia and other neighboring countries.

Deeper in Russia, a research institute for missile systems, a chemical plant producing missile propellants and an engineering college connected to Russia’s space program all caught fire.

