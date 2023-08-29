Evacuations as downpours flood eastern, central China

STORY: Images on CCTV, filmed in the past two days, showed emergency responders in Hubei and Jiangxi provinces wading through high levels of floodwater to reach trapped residents, before evacuating them from flooded buildings on rubber dinghies and via rope lines.

China has been gripped by weeks of rains and floods amid an unusually wet summer. In late July, storms from Typhoon Doksuri caused the biggest downpours to hit the country in over a decade, with Beijing experiencing its heaviest rainfall in 140 years.

China's government has called for more precautions against flooding as Typhoon Saola now makes it way across the South China Sea, with forecasts expecting it to land at Guangdong province as early as this Friday (Sept 1).