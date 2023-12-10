Evacuations ordered as wildfire erupts in Ventura County

An evacuation order has been issued for a part of northern Ventura County following a brush fire breaking out near the community of Somis. Ventura County Fire Department officials are working to contain the brush fire, which broke out at 9:37 a.m. Saturday west of South Mountain. The blaze had spread to 800 acres as of 4 p.m. Saturday, most of which was burning on the south side and the ridgeline of South Mountain. KTLA's Omar Lewis and Kaj Goldberg report on Dec. 9, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/part-of-ventura-county-community-evacuated-due-to-brush-fire/

