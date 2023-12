An evacuation order has been issued for a part of northern Ventura County following a brush fire breaking out near the community of Somis. Ventura County Fire Department officials are working to contain the brush fire, named the “South Fire,” which broke out on Saturday at around 9:37 a.m. The fire started near a radio tower just west of South Mountain. KTLA 5's Annie Rose Ramos reports. (Dec. 10, 2023)

