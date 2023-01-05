Evacuations, power outages sweep California as latest 'atmospheric river' slams state: Live updates

SAN FRANCISCO – Heavy rains, high winds, power outages and evacuations rolled across California on Thursday as a second massive storm in a week overwhelmed the state previously left parched by a lengthy drought.

Forecasts called for up to 10 inches of rain in some areas as the "bomb cyclone" – a storm intensified by a quick drop in atmospheric pressure – threatened to swamp the state. More than 180,000 homes and businesses were without power Thursday, and authorities struggled to meet the demand for sandbags as residents scrambled to keep floodwaters out of homes.

The storm came days after a New Year’s Eve downpour forced evacuation of people in rural Northern California communities and the rescue of several motorists from flooded roads. A few levees south of Sacramento were damaged, and on Wednesday, authorities in south Sacramento County found a body in a submerged car – one of at least four victims of flooding from that storm.

Cars sit stuck in a flooded underpass in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

San Francisco 'preparing for a war'

In San Francisco, where just days ago 5 inches of rain sent floodwaters roaring down streets like rivers, residents braced for up to six more inches. Mayor London Breed said the city was “preparing for a war" – crews cleared clogged storm drains, shuttled homeless people into shelters and issued emergency supplies and ponchos to those who refused to go.

She urged residents to stay at home and not to inundate 911 with calls that do not involve threats to life.

"The storm that we had talked about is actually here. Floods are inevitable." Breed said. "We have a team of people who are triaging all of the various challenges that exist all throughout our city in order to address them as quickly as possible."

Evacuations on Central Coast, where deadly mudslides have previously hit

Along the state's Central Coast, Montecito was among towns where evacuations were ordered. Five years ago, landslides roared down from the mountains through the town, killing 23 people and destroying more than 100 homes. In Southern California, Santa Barbara was among areas ordering evacuations in areas scarred by recent wildfires.

"Cliffs and bluffs are considered dangerous at this time due to severe weather conditions, including heavy rain and storm surges," Santa Barbara County tweeted. "Please avoid decks or patios on bluffs, and do not cross safety fencing at the top of cliffs."

What's an atmospheric river?

The storm, the second of three or possibly four headed toward the California coast, is coming from across the Pacific Ocean. It's what's known as an atmospheric river – or a "Pineapple Express" because it originates over Hawaii.

These storms bring heavy rainfall and occur when a line of warm, moist air flows from near the islands across the Pacific Ocean to the West Coast.

When it reaches the cooler air over the western landmass, the water vapor falls as heavy rain. Atmospheric rivers are long, flowing regions of the atmosphere that carry water vapor across a swath of sky 250 to 375 miles wide. They can be more than 1,000 miles long – and can carry more water than the Mississippi River.

Severe weather in South, Midwest

The South, too, was hit with intense weather. Heavy rains, flash floods and severe weather were seen in a swath across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. A possible tornado touched down in Montgomery, Alabama, on Wednesday.

"We’re grateful not to have confirmed any fatalities associated with this morning’s tornado outbreak," Mayor Steven Reed tweeted. "An incident command center has been activated as we continue response and assessment of the widespread property damage in east Montgomery."

In the Midwest, ice and heavy snow this week closed schools in Wisconsin and Minnesota, where a jet rolled off an icy taxiway after landing in a snowstorm in Minneapolis.

In Illinois, the National Weather Service planned to survey storm damage following at least six tornadoes, the largest number of rare January tornadoes recorded in the state since 1989.

Contributing: Elizabeth Weise, USA TODAY; Evan Mealins and Alex Gladden, Montgomery Advertiser; The Associated Press

