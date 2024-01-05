Evacuations and Transport Disruption in London Amid Flooding
Crews worked “through the night” in east London into January 5, the London Fire Brigade said, to mitigate flooding and help evacuations in Hackney Wick, London, after a canal overflowed, inundating around 10 acres of land.
Around “50 people were led to safety” on the night, the fire service said. Disruption to rail travel was expected into January 5 due to the flooding.
Footage posted by @dara_lamboideo shows emergency services at Fish Island, London, late on January 4. Credit: @dara_lambo via Storyful