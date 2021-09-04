Evacuations underway as floods strike western Mexico
Torrential rain led to massive flooding in Mexico's state of Jalisco on Sept. 3, sending people wading through knee-deep floodwaters as the military responded to the area.
Hurricane Larry is predicted to reach Category 4 strength over the open waters of the central Atlantic Ocean.
As we near the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season on September 10, forecasters are keeping a close eye on the next system set to strengthen into a major hurricane this weekend.
Hurricane Larry is moving through the Atlantic on a path that is expected to take it north of the Caribbean Sea as it rapidly intensifies into a major hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. Models predict Larry could be as strong as a Category 4 storm with 140 mph winds by Sunday as it moves toward the general direction of Bermuda. It’s still to early to say if it will affect ...
"We need to invest now for the future. That's the lesson we've learned from the investment in the levees," said Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy.
Here are the latest developments in the fight against the Caldor fire, as of 12 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
After two bone-dry years that sank the U.S. Southwest deeper into drought, this summer's rainy season unleashed with fury. Monsoon storms have brought spectacular lightning shows, bounties of wildflowers and mushrooms, and record rainfall to the region's deserts. It's a remarkable reversal from 2019 and 2020, when the annual period known simply as “the monsoon” left the region parched.
Before and after satellite images of the devastation caused by Storm Ida in the north-east US.
The remnants of Hurricane Ida brought a tropical deluge of unprecedented proportions to the New York City metro area on Wednesday night into Thursday. Driving the news: The flooding that resulted from the heavy rainfall shut down Newark Airport, and turned city and country roads in all five boroughs and surrounding areas of New Jersey and Pennsylvania into rivers.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: The historic delug
Many owners of flooded cars could find that, despite carrying insurance, they are out of luck when it comes to recouping their losses.
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported at 10:44 p.m. Thursday three miles from Ukiah, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California's Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents of South Lake Tahoe and tens of thousands of tourists who would otherwise be winding down their summers by the alpine lake straddling the California-Nevada state line. “I do think the Dixie and the way that it’s burned and its magnitude did impact the early response to the Caldor,” said Scott Stephens, a professor of wildland fire science at the University of California, Berkeley.
With the remnants of Hurricane Ida hammering New York City, the National Weather Service issued the first-ever Flash Flood Emergency for the city.View Entire Post ›
The death toll from the remnants of Hurricane Ida's blast through the Northeast rose to 46 on Thursday; New York City was overwhelmed by water.
Much of the focus heading into the weekend will be on keeping the flames from spreading into Dixie Valley and Milford along Highway 395, officials said.
Remnants of Ida brought historic rainfall and flash flooding that caused chaos and power outages across the Northeastern U.S.The latest: More than 40 deaths have been reported from the flooding from Maryland to Connecticut, the AP reports.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Twelve of the confirmed deaths were in New York City, where the victims ranged in age from 2 to 86, per the New York Times. At least 23 people died in New Jersey, according to Gov. Phil
'We've got this thing kind of lassoed, and we just need to keep holding on to it with what we've got,' one official said.
In the suburb of Montgomery County, there were at least three storm-related fatalities, and a fourth death was reported in Bucks County.
Heavy rainfall caused the Schuylkill River to overflow, flooding the streets of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Water rescues took place around the Philadelphia area in Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Lehigh counties.