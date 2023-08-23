Evacuations underway in Palm Coast after police find 'possible hand grenades' at murder scene

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office Mobile Command Center responded to a house at 20 Blare Drive in Palm Coast Wednesday where deputies said "suspected munitions" were found. The house was the scene of a fatal shooting on Aug. 14.

The discovery of suspected hand grenades at a Palm Coast residence – which was the scene of a murder last week – prompted deputies Wednesday to evacuate surrounding homes and call the bomb squad, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

The suspected weaponry was found at 20 Blare Drive, which belongs to Charles Kidd Jr. Kidd, 85, was charged with second-degree murder in the Aug. 14 shooting of Mark Ruschmeier, his roommate. Kidd remained at the Flagler County Jail Wednesday.

The sheriff's office Wednesday stated that it was conducting a follow-up investigation at the home when the suspected munitions were found. As a precaution, residents of surrounding homes were asked to evacuate.

The sheriff's office also called for a bomb squad, which was enroute.

Deputies had been out to the house on Dec. 27 for an argument between Kidd and Ruschmeier, who told them then that Kidd was a “doomsday prepper” and showed deputies a wall where Kidd kept boxes of guns and ammunition, according to information the sheriff’s office provided after the murder.

Blare Drive was closed between Oak Trails Boulevard and Black Alder Drive, the sheriff's office stated.

The sheriff's office said there was a large law enforcement presence and asked people to avoid the area.

