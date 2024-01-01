Evacuations Urged In Japan As 'Major Tsunami Warning' Follows Massive 7.5 Quake

Officials in Japan are urging residents in certain coastal regions to seek higher ground due to the threat of a tsunami after a massive 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck on Monday.

The Japan Meteorological Association issued a “major tsunami warning,” saying waves could reach 16 feet after the New Year’s Day temblor. Residents were told to seek higher ground, or move to the top floors of taller buildings.

TV broadcasts urged “immediate” evacuations for Ishikawa Prefecture, where the quake was centered. NHK World News said tsunami warnings were also issued for Niigata, Toyama, Yamagata, Fukui and Hyogo prefectures.

The quake was followed by multiple powerful aftershocks.

This is a developing story.