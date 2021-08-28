Evacuees from Afghanistan arrive in Virginia

Reuters Videos

U.S. President Joe Biden departed Washington to travel to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday (August 29) to honor members of the U.S. military killed in a suicide bomb attack during the evacuation of civilians from Kabul airport last week.An Islamic State suicide bombing just outside Kabul airport on Thursday killed scores of Afghans and 13 American troops.Biden was expected to receive the service members' remains that were being flown back to the United States. Families of those troops were also expected to be present.Thursday's attack, which was claimed by ISIS-K, the Afghan affiliate of Islamic State, was the most lethal incident for U.S. service members in Afghanistan in a decade.The bombing took place just outside the gates of the airport, where thousands of people have gathered to try to get a flight out since the Taliban returned to power on Aug. 15.