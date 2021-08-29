Evacuees who fled Afghanistan safely on United States soil

kent Nishimura
·2 min read
DULLES, VA - AUGUST 29: Evacuees who fled Afghanistan walk through the terminal to board buses that will take them to a processing center, Dulles International Airport on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Refugees continue to arrive in the United States, days ahead of the August 31 deadline for US troops to withdraw from Afghanistan. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Evacuees who fled Afghanistan walk through the Dulles International Airport to board buses that will take them to a processing center on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

People fleeing the violence engulfing Afghanistan have arrived in Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C., on Sunday.

City, state and federal agencies as well as hospitals and nonprofits are providing food, comfort items and hygiene products as well as a medical evaluation “that includes a required COVID test, physical and mental health support services, and the opportunity to get a COVID vaccination,” officials said.

Volunteer interpreters who can help with Dari, Pashto, Urdu or Farsi are being sought.

The military hopes to expand the capacity there to 10,000, part of an effort to expand nationwide capacity to 50,000 by Sept. 15.

A line of refugees, some wearing face masks
Evacuees who fled Afghanistan walk through the Dulles International Airport to board buses that will take them to a processing center on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Evacuees walk outside an airport building toward buses
Evacuees who fled Afghanistan walk at Dulles International Airport toward buses that will take them to a processing center on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
A woman carries a young child who is holding a bag of snacks
Evacuees who fled Afghanistan walk at the Dulles International Airport to board buses that will take them to a processing center on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
A woman walks while holding hands with a girl
Evacuees who fled Afghanistan walk through the Dulles International Airport to board buses that will take them to a processing center on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
A girl and boy appear to have a staring contest as evacuees board a bus
Evacuees who fled Afghanistan board a bus that will take them to a processing center on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
A woman carries a child wearing a tiny denim vest over a baggy white shirt
Evacuees who fled Afghanistan approach a bus at Dulles International Airport on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Adults carrying small bags of luggage walk with children
Evacuees who fled Afghanistan walk through the Dulles International Airport on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Weary-looking evacuees line up to board a bus
Evacuees who fled Afghanistan board buses that will take them to a processing center on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jake McQuaide looks to replace Cowboys cult hero as long snapper of the present

    After the departure of L.P. Ladouceur, LS Jake McQuaide will need to be perfect to not draw any ire in 2021. | From @CDBurnett7

  • Cleveland weather

    Cleveland weather from News 5

  • Lindsey Graham predicts "parade of horribles" in Afghanistan

    "The chance of another 9/11 just went through the roof," Graham said.

  • Cuba to deploy China's Sinopharm alongside homegrown vaccines

    Cuba, which to date had deployed exclusively its homegrown COVID-19 vaccines, will start also using the Sinopharm vaccine of its Communist-run ally China in its bid to battle one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the world. Health authorities will apply two doses of Sinopharm combined with a Cuban booster in the central province of Cienfuegos from Sunday, Vicente Verez, the head of the Cuban Finlay Vaccine Institute, was cited as saying by the provincial state-run outlet 5deSeptiembre. The efficacy of the vaccine combo is above 90%, according to the outlet, without detailing where the data came from or whether Cuba's drug regulator had authorized the use of the Chinese vaccine.

  • Hurricane Ida: Louisiana hunkers down as 'catastrophic' storm strikes

    Forecasters say the storm, which has now made landfall, is extremely dangerous.

  • Fauci: COVID-19 vaccine mandate for schoolchildren ‘is a good idea’

    "We've done this for decades and decades," Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN on Sunday. "So this would not be something new, requiring vaccinations for children to come to school."

  • Monster Hurricane Ida makes landfall on 16th anniversary of Katrina

    Hurricane Ida, one of the most powerful storms ever to threaten the U.S. coastline, brought dangerous storm surge and powerful winds to southern Louisiana on Sunday, testing a $14 billion system of levees around New Orleans on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina's catastrophic landfall.

  • Afghanistan: The deadline nears

    Correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports on a time of turmoil and tragedy in Kabul, leading up to this Tuesday's deadline for U.S. forces to leave the country.

  • Mater Dei routs Duncanville in Texas-sized whooping

    Mater Dei, ranked No. 1 in the nation by MaxPreps, dominates Texas 6A power Duncanville from the start in a 45-3 victory to open the football season.

  • Philadelphia Eagles waive RB Elijah Holyfield

    Philadelphia Eagles waive RB Elijah Holyfield

  • U.S. Gasoline Jumps With Oil After Hurricane Ida Roils Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. gasoline futures jumped and oil advanced after Hurricane Ida barreled ashore in Louisiana, disrupting energy supplies in the world’s largest economy at a time of rising commodity prices.Gasoline for October surged as much 4.4% in New York as electronic trading resumed after the weekend break, while West Texas Intermediate was 0.7% higher. Last week, WTI rallied 10% as investors wagered global demand would weather the setback posed by the spread of the delta coronavirus varian

  • US says drone kills IS bombers targeting Kabul airport

    A U.S. drone strike blew up a vehicle carrying “multiple suicide bombers” from Afghanistan's Islamic State affiliate on Sunday before they could attack the ongoing military evacuation at Kabul's international airport, American officials said. The strike came just two days before the U.S. is set to conclude a massive two-week-long airlift of more than 114,000 Afghans and foreigners and withdraw the last of its troops, ending America's longest war with the Taliban back in power.

  • Taliban guard airport as most NATO troops leave Afghanistan

    Taliban forces sealed off Kabul's airport Saturday to most Afghans hoping for evacuation, as the U.S. and its allies were ending a chaotic airlift that will end their troops' two decades in Afghanistan. Western leaders acknowledged their withdrawal would mean leaving behind some of their citizens and many locals who helped them over the years, and they vowed to try to continue working with the Taliban to allow local allies to leave after President Joe Biden's Tuesday's deadline to withdraw from the country. Although most of its allies had finished their evacuation flights, the U.S. planned to keep its round-the-clock flights going until the deadline, saying 113,500 people had been evacuated since Aug. 14, the day before the Taliban claimed Kabul.

  • Doctor who promoted ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment has advised Florida’s governor

    A California psychiatrist who has advised Gov. Ron DeSantis on the coronavirus pandemic recently promoted a drug for COVID-19 patients that federal disease experts have strongly warned against after a spike in calls to poison control centers.

  • Texas Anti-Mask 'Freedom Defender' Caleb Wallace Dies Of COVID-19

    “Whether he was a hardcore conservative or not, he was an amazing man," his wife, Jessica Wallace, said of the 30-year-old father of three young girls.

  • 2 unvaccinated child daycare center employees were found dead at home from COVID-19 on the same day

    The women worked at the Sugar and Spice Child Care center. Their bodies were discovered on the same day in Bulloch County, Georgia, by relatives.

  • Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Two people died after receiving Moderna Inc COVID-19 vaccine shots that were among lots later suspended following the discovery of contaminants, Japan's health ministry said on Saturday. The men in their 30s died this month within days of receiving their second Moderna doses, the ministry said in a release. Japan halted the use of 1.63 million Moderna doses https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-withdraws-16-mln-moderna-covid-19-vaccine-doses-over-contamination-nikkei-2021-08-25 shipped to 863 vaccination centres nationwide, more than a week after the domestic distributor, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, received reports of contaminants in some vials.

  • Transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb that aired on Sunday, August 29, 2021, on "Face the Nation."

  • A doctor who advised Florida Gov. DeSantis on COVID-19 promoted horse dewormer ivermectin to treat the disease

    The doctor, who advised DeSantis on face masks in schools, has also spoken out against wearing face masks and the COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Infectious disease expert: Americans must 'recalibrate' vaccine expectations

    Infectious disease expert: Americans must 'recalibrate' vaccine expectations