Evacuees take shelter after powerful Japan quake
People take shelter at an evacuation centre in the northeastern Japanese city of Soma after a powerful overnight earthquake rattled large parts of the east coast and prompted a tsunami warning.
Scenes of a damaged sushi restaurant Thursday after an overnight earthquake which rattled large parts of east Japan. DURATION: 01:11
A powerful earthquake rattled Japan's northeast coast. At least one person was killed and dozens were injured.
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's top firms have offered pay rises of more than 2% at annual wage talks that wrapped up on Monday, marking an uptick from the previous year but still falling short of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's request for a bigger increase to spur growth. Kishida, who has called for a wider distribution of wealth, pressed companies to boost pay by 3% or more at the annual "shunto" spring wage talks with unions. The average increase for big companies won't be known for a few more days, but economists said it looked likely to be north of 2%, a bump from last year's eight-year low of 1.86%.
A powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the northeast coast of Japan late on March 16.According to the US Geological Survey, the 7.3-magnitude earthquake was preceded about two minutes before by a smaller 6.4-magnitude earthquake, also off the coast.This video of the earthquake was taken by Twitter user @kanta_nogizaka, who said she filmed it in the Keikyu Shinagawa Station in Tokyo. Credit: @kanta_nogizaka via Storyful
Nearly 70% of Japanese firms expect the fall-out from the crisis in Ukraine to hurt earnings, a Reuters poll showed, with a majority of those citing a surge in oil prices as their primary concern. The latest Reuters Corporate survey highlighted the likelihood of more pain ahead for companies in resource-poor Japan, where a weakening yen is further adding to the cost of commodities and heaping more pressure on households. Global concern about Russian oil supplies have pushed up oil prices above $100 per barrel to levels not seen in almost a decade and prices of many other commodities from metals to grain have surged, too.
Officials with the National Weather Service in Seattle said that a tsunami is not expected for Washington after a powerful earthquake hit Japan on Wednesday.
A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday evening, triggering a tsunami advisory.
