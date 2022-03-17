Evacuees take shelter after powerful Japan quake

Reuters

Nearly 70% of Japanese firms expect the fall-out from the crisis in Ukraine to hurt earnings, a Reuters poll showed, with a majority of those citing a surge in oil prices as their primary concern. The latest Reuters Corporate survey highlighted the likelihood of more pain ahead for companies in resource-poor Japan, where a weakening yen is further adding to the cost of commodities and heaping more pressure on households. Global concern about Russian oil supplies have pushed up oil prices above $100 per barrel to levels not seen in almost a decade and prices of many other commodities from metals to grain have surged, too.