Evading arrests draw jail sentences

Jul. 29—Two men accused of fleeing from police received jail sentences after one pled guilty to a 2019 case and the other pled to an information for fleeing in June of this year. They were among seven defendants entering guilty pleas in Cumberland County Criminal Court.

James Lee Moulder, 45, pleaded guilty to evading arrest on June 8. He reportedly ran a stop sign and then fled when police attempted to stop him to issue a citation, Moulder pleaded to an information and received a three-year sentence to be served at 30% as a Range 1 offender.

Jonathan Cole Treadway, 39, pleaded guilty to evading arrest and received an 18-month jail sentence to be served at 30% as a Range 1 offender. Treadway is being given credit for time served since June 28. The charge stems from him fleeing sheriff's deputies during an attempted traffic stop on Jan. 14, 2019.

In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:

—McKenzie Lynn Gass, 21, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of more than 2.5 grams of methamphetamine with intent to sell and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. The charge stems from an Aug. 16, 2020, traffic stop during which multiple bags were found in a vehicle. She is being given credit for 15 days already served in jail.

—Billy Wayne McGinnis, 40, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of marijuana with intent to sell occurring on Oct. 23, 2019, and received a six-year suspended sentence with six months to serve and the balance on supervised probation. McGinnis was fined $2,000 and is to forfeit all cash seized during the arrest. The sentence is to be served concurrently with sentences in Rutherford and Warren counties. McGinnis is being given credit for 180 days already served in jail.

The charge stems from an investigation into contents of a trailer and storage building.

—James Lee Quarry, 48, pleaded guilty to an information charging violation of the sex offender registry law by living on Goodwin Circle within restricted zone around Centennial Park on May 10 and received a two-year prison sentence consecutive to a probation violation sentence.

—Madisyn P. Sims, 24, pleaded guilty to an information charging theft of more than $1,000, evading arrest and driving under the influence, occurring June 26. As a Range 1 offender, Sims received a two-year sentence with 45 days to serve at 30% and the balance on supervised probation. Sims is being given credit for 20 days already served in jail. Sims was also fined $350 an is to pay court costs. The charges stem from her flight from Crossville Police in a stolen pickup. During the pursuit, a Crossville Police car was damaged when struck. No one was injured.

—Leslie Diane Stump, 40, charged with resisting a stop, arrest or search, assault, disorderly conduct and indecent exposure, pleaded guilty to simple assault and received credit for time served in jail with court costs waived and placed on good behavior probation. All remaining charges were dismissed and Stump is banned from contact with victims in the case. The incident occurred June 14, 2020.

