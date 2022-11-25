Evading results in 4-year sentence

Nov. 24—For Richard Tyler Hodgin, it could have been much worse. Scheduled to go on trial this fall, Hodgin opted to plead guilty to three of nearly a dozen charges holding him in exchange for a four-year sentence.

As a Range 1 offender, that sentence will be served at 30% and with credit for time he has been in the county jail, he should be close for release consideration.

Hodgin was facing charges of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, two counts of reckless endangerment, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, two counts of evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.

The charges were filed in three different cases occurring between September 2020 and October 2021.

On Nov. 9, Hodgin pleaded guilty to two counts of felony evading arrest and one count of simple possession of meth and received the four-year sentence. He is also responsible for restitution in the cases.

Remaining charges were dismissed. In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Deadline docket

—John Wesley Bakeer, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and theft of property of up to $1,000, continued to Jan. 20.

—Shannon Corbett Bradshaw, burglary and theft of property of up to $1,000, continued to Jan. 20.

—Jacob Matthew Brewer, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000 and evading arrest, continued to Dec. 2 for payment of court costs.

—Alexander Michael Calabrese, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Jan. 20.

—Thomas Lane Cobb, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, evading arrest, possession of a weapon by a felon, three counts of simple possession of meth, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Jan. 20.

—Jacob Elliott Crisman, driving under the influence, continued to Jan. 20.

—Tony Charles Davenport, first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a felon, continued to Jan. 20.

—Regina Beth Fish, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, dropped.

—Margaret Lindsay Fitzgerald, possession of more than 300 grams of meth, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, introducing contraband into a penal institution, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Dec. 2.

—Derrick Kane Foister, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, theft of property of up to $1,000, forgery of $1,000 to $2,500, forgery of up to $1,000, forgery by uttering, identity theft, two counts of criminal simulation and criminal impersonation, continued to Jan. 20.

—Guillermo Miguel Francisco Jr., reckless endangerment, continued to Jan. 20.

—Steven Lamont Green, theft of services of $2,500 to $10,000 and possession of a Schedule VI drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Jan. 20.

—John Wayne Hamby, rape of a child, continued to Jan. 20.

Arraignment

—Tonya Marie Davis, three counts of burglary, assault on a first responder, criminal trespassing and vandalism of up to $1,000 (superseding indictment), continued.

—Jedidiah Josiah Allan Hoskins Jr., aggravated assault and driving under the influence, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear; ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Robert Lee Howard IV, two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a weapon by a felon, two counts of simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of driving on a revoked license, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Howard and continued to Jan. 20.

—Lukas McKinley Johnson, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Dec. 2.

—Darren Wayne Joiner, aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued to Jan. 17.

—Kiley Lewis Kausner, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Jan. 20.

—Raymond Vance Manning, burglary, continued to Jan. 20.

—Quintin Eugene McDaniel, rape, motion hearing set for Jan. 25.

—Donald Cordell McIntire, solicitation of rape of a minor, motion hearing continued to Dec. 2.

—Michael Clois Melton, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a handgun by a felon and possession of a handgun during commission of a dangerous felony, state to drop.

—Timothy Shane Neeley, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Jan. 25.

—Robert Sean Newman, driving under the influence, motion hearing set for Jan. 17.

—Thomas Troy Parsons Jr., possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Jan. 20.

—Michael Joe Phillips, aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor, continued to Jan. 17.

—Timothy Dale Ports Jr., burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000, simple possession and driving on a suspended license, continued to Feb. 10.

—Clayton Michael Paul Rash, aggravated assault, continued to Jan. 20.

—Kole Austin Roberts, three counts of indecent exposure, continued to Jan. 20.

—Jose Luis Rodriguez, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Jan. 20.

—Carl Nathaniel Sherrill, aggravated burglary, continued to Jan. 20.

—Michael Stanley Simmons, aggravated assault on an officer or first responder and domestic assault, continued to Dec. 5.

—Jacob Daniel Simpson, domestic assault and violation of a no-contact order, continued to Jan. 17.

—Donny Ray Smith, aggravated burglary, burglary, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, theft of property of up to $1,000 and three probation violations, continued to Dec. 2 for drug court application update.

—Moneisha Denadriea Thomas, statutory rape, continued to Jan. 20.

—Alex Michael Tirenin, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Crystal Elaine Wachenheim, resisting a stop, arrest or search, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and two cases in boundover status, continued to Jan. 20.

—Sharlene Kay Warner, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of a weapon by a felon, continued to Jan. 20.

—Jeffery Dean Winningham, burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000 and simple possession of meth, continued to Jan. 20.

—Daniel Jerry Wright, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm while in commission of a dangerous felony, continued to Jan. 20.

Report with attorney

—Joshua Isaac Barnard, third offense driving under the influence and second offense driving on a suspended license, continued to Jan. 6.

Probation violations

—Violet Wilma Atkinson, probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 2.

—David wayne Chennault, probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 2.

—Taylor Lee Denny, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of a three-year sentence with furlough to enter long-term in-house rehab.

—Jesse Wayne Galyon, pled guilty to probation violations and is to serve the balance of an eight-year sentence concurrent with General Sessions Court probation violation sentence.

—Rhonda Nicole Howard, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Howard and probation violation hearing continued.

