Evaluating Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG’s (ETR:EUZ) Investments In Its Business

Today we are going to look at Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ETR:EUZ) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik:

0.14 = €33m ÷ (€274m - €44m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik has an ROCE of 14%.

Does Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. It appears that Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik's ROCE is fairly close to the Medical Equipment industry average of 13%. Independently of how Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

We can see that, Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik currently has an ROCE of 14% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 8.6%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. The image below shows how Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

XTRA:EUZ Past Revenue and Net Income April 15th 2020

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik.

Do Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik has total assets of €274m and current liabilities of €44m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 16% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.