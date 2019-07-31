Evaluating Finolex Industries Limited’s (NSE:FINOLEXIND) Investments In Its Business

Today we'll look at Finolex Industries Limited (NSE:FINOLEXIND) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Finolex Industries:

0.19 = ₹5.3b ÷ (₹33b - ₹5.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Finolex Industries has an ROCE of 19%.

Is Finolex Industries's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. It appears that Finolex Industries's ROCE is fairly close to the Chemicals industry average of 18%. Independently of how Finolex Industries compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

The image below shows how Finolex Industries's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Finolex Industries.

Do Finolex Industries's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Finolex Industries has total assets of ₹33b and current liabilities of ₹5.2b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 15% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

What We Can Learn From Finolex Industries's ROCE

Overall, Finolex Industries has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research. There might be better investments than Finolex Industries out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.