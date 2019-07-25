Evaluating Godfrey Phillips India Limited’s (NSE:GODFRYPHLP) Investments In Its Business

Today we are going to look at Godfrey Phillips India Limited (NSE:GODFRYPHLP) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Godfrey Phillips India:

0.14 = ₹3.0b ÷ (₹29b - ₹7.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Godfrey Phillips India has an ROCE of 14%.

Does Godfrey Phillips India Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, Godfrey Phillips India's ROCE appears to be around the 15% average of the Tobacco industry. Separate from how Godfrey Phillips India stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

The image below shows how Godfrey Phillips India's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If Godfrey Phillips India is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Godfrey Phillips India's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Godfrey Phillips India has total liabilities of ₹7.4b and total assets of ₹29b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 26% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.

Our Take On Godfrey Phillips India's ROCE

That said, Godfrey Phillips India's ROCE is mediocre, there may be more attractive investments around. You might be able to find a better investment than Godfrey Phillips India. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).