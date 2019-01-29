Evaluating Mayfield Childcare Limited’s (ASX:MFD) Investments In Its Business

Today we are going to look at Mayfield Childcare Limited (ASX:MFD) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Mayfield Childcare:

0.16 = AU$5.2m ÷ (AU$38m – AU$3.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Mayfield Childcare has an ROCE of 16%.

Does Mayfield Childcare Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that Mayfield Childcare’s ROCE is fairly close to the Consumer Services industry average of 15%. Regardless of where Mayfield Childcare sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Mayfield Childcare.

How Mayfield Childcare’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Mayfield Childcare has total assets of AU$38m and current liabilities of AU$3.4m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 9.1% of its total assets. With low current liabilities, Mayfield Childcare’s decent ROCE looks that much more respectable.

The Bottom Line On Mayfield Childcare’s ROCE

This is good to see, and while better prospects may exist, Mayfield Childcare seems worth researching further.