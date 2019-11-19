Evaluating Phoenix Mecano AG’s (VTX:PM) Investments In Its Business

Today we'll evaluate Phoenix Mecano AG (VTX:PM) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Phoenix Mecano:

0.12 = €39m ÷ (€472m - €157m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Phoenix Mecano has an ROCE of 12%.

Does Phoenix Mecano Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Phoenix Mecano's ROCE is around the 11% average reported by the Electrical industry. Independently of how Phoenix Mecano compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

You can see in the image below how Phoenix Mecano's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SWX:PM Past Revenue and Net Income, November 19th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Phoenix Mecano.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Phoenix Mecano's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Phoenix Mecano has total assets of €472m and current liabilities of €157m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 33% of its total assets. Phoenix Mecano has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.

Our Take On Phoenix Mecano's ROCE

While its ROCE looks good, it's worth remembering that the current liabilities are making the business look better.