Evaluating SMVD Poly Pack Limited’s (NSE:SMVD) Investments In Its Business

Today we are going to look at SMVD Poly Pack Limited (NSE:SMVD) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for SMVD Poly Pack:

0.15 = ₹41m ÷ (₹430m – ₹164m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

So, SMVD Poly Pack has an ROCE of 15%.

Is SMVD Poly Pack’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. It appears that SMVD Poly Pack’s ROCE is fairly close to the Packaging industry average of 15%. Separate from how SMVD Poly Pack stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if SMVD Poly Pack has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect SMVD Poly Pack’s ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

SMVD Poly Pack has total liabilities of ₹164m and total assets of ₹430m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 38% of its total assets. SMVD Poly Pack has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost its ROCE somewhat.

The Bottom Line On SMVD Poly Pack’s ROCE

Despite this, its ROCE is still mediocre, and you may find more appealing investments elsewhere. You might be able to find a better buy than SMVD Poly Pack. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).