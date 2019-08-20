Evaluating A-Sonic Aerospace Limited’s (SGX:BTJ) Investments In Its Business

Today we are going to look at A-Sonic Aerospace Limited (SGX:BTJ) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for A-Sonic Aerospace:

0.017 = US$445k ÷ (US$65m - US$39m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, A-Sonic Aerospace has an ROCE of 1.7%.

Is A-Sonic Aerospace's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. It appears that A-Sonic Aerospace's ROCE is fairly close to the Logistics industry average of 1.8%. Putting aside A-Sonic Aerospace's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

A-Sonic Aerospace has an ROCE of 1.7%, but it didn't have an ROCE 3 years ago, since it was unprofitable. That suggests the business has returned to profitability. You can see in the image below how A-Sonic Aerospace's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SGX:BTJ Past Revenue and Net Income, August 20th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is A-Sonic Aerospace? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect A-Sonic Aerospace's ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

A-Sonic Aerospace has total assets of US$65m and current liabilities of US$39m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 61% of its total assets. This is a fairly high level of current liabilities, boosting A-Sonic Aerospace's ROCE.