Evaluating Tata Steel Limited’s (NSE:TATASTEEL) Investments In Its Business

Today we'll look at Tata Steel Limited (NSE:TATASTEEL) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Tata Steel:

0.13 = ₹228b ÷ (₹2.3t - ₹610b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Tata Steel has an ROCE of 13%.

Does Tata Steel Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, Tata Steel's ROCE appears to be around the 15% average of the Metals and Mining industry. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Tata Steel's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

In our analysis, Tata Steel's ROCE appears to be 13%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 2.1%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Tata Steel's past growth compares to other companies.

NSEI:TATASTEEL Past Revenue and Net Income, July 30th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. We note Tata Steel could be considered a cyclical business. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Tata Steel's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Tata Steel has total liabilities of ₹610b and total assets of ₹2.3t. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 26% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Tata Steel's ROCE