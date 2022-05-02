Evaluation, $2M bond ordered for Windham man accused of killing brother, 11, with sword

Portage County Courthouse in Ravenna, Ohio

A $2 million bond and psychological evaluations have been ordered for a Windham man accused of fatally stabbing his 11-year-old brother with a sword.

During his arraignment in Portage County Common Pleas Court on Monday, which lasted less than three minutes, Judge Laurie J. Pittman ordered the bond for Nathan A McAtee, 19. It is double the $1 million bond that was set less than two weeks before in Portage County Municipal Court in Ravenna.

Also, in response to a request by attorney Abigail Schock, a public defender representing McAtee, Pittman ordered psycho-diagnostic and competency evaluations for McAtee, who according to court records, turned 19 on Monday.

"My client is 18 years of age, he is from Portage County," said Schock. "He was born and raised in Portage County and has substantial ties to Portage County and we ask the court top set a reasonable bond. Furthermore we ask the court to order a competency evaluation."

Pittman also ordered that McAtee cooperate with the evaluations. When asked if he understood this, McAtee responded, "Yes, ma'am," the only words he spoke during the arraignment.

Schock entered not guilty pleas to charges in a grand jury indictment that was filed Thursday, including unclassified felony aggravated murder and two counts each of unclassified felony murder and second-degree felony assault. For the aggravated murder charge, it is specified that the victim was under the age of 13 and for one of the murder charges, it is specified that the offense was committed in conjunction with felony assault. For one of the assault charges, it is specified that it was "committed by means of a deadly weapon, to wit: a sword."

Windham police responded after receiving 911 calls of a stabbing at a Cloverleaf Road apartment at about 1:45 a.m. April 19. In one call, a male who did not identify himself can be heard saying, "I just killed my brother."

Police said they then found Joseph McAtee, 11, dead inside the apartment. Police said Joseph was Nathan McAtee's brother. Nathan McAtee was arrested and he has been held in Portage County Jail since then.

McAtee is currently scheduled for a jury trial beginning on July 18. He is also scheduled for a status conference and pretrial hearing on June 7 and a pretrial hearing on July 13. Pittman, however, said those dates could be pushed back, depending on how long it takes to perform the evaluations.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Windham man allegedly killed brother, 11, with sword