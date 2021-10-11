Evaluators deem King Soopers shooting suspect incompetent to stand trial

Oct. 11—Doctors have deemed the suspect in the Boulder King Soopers shooting incompetent to stand trial, but prosecutors have asked for and have been granted a second evaluation.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder, 47 counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, 10 counts of felony possession of a prohibited large capacity magazine, and 47 crime of violence sentence enhancers.

Alissa's attorneys brought up concerns about his competence prior to a scheduled preliminary hearing, and Boulder Chief Judge Ingrid Bakke ordered Alissa undergo an evaluation to determine if he was capable of assisting in his own defense.

According to a motion filed last week, doctors concluded Alissa's "superficial responses" to hypothetical legal situations indicated a "passive approach to his defense" and "potential overreliance on his attorneys."

The doctors ultimately concluded Alissa is not currently competent to stand trial.

But the Boulder District Attorney's Office filed a motion asking for another evaluation, noting that they felt Alissa's responses indicated he was competent enough for the case to proceed.

"In this first competency evaluation, (Alissa) indicates an understanding of his charges, the potential sentence, the roles of the judge, prosecutor, and defense attorney," the motion read.

While Alissa's attorneys objected to a second evaluation and argued it was an attempt to fast-track the case and "was not made in good faith," Bakke granted the request on Oct. 7.

If a judge were to review the doctors' findings and conclude that Alissa was in fact not competent to stand trial, the case would be placed on hold until Alissa could be restored to competency.

He will remain in custody during the evaluation and any future restoration efforts.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to the King Soopers at 3600 Table Mesa at 2:40 p.m. March 22 for a report of an armed man who had shot a person in a vehicle in the store's parking lot and was inside the store.

Eric Talley, a Boulder police officer, was the first to arrive on scene and was shot and killed. Alissa fired at other responding officers. One of the responding officers shot Alissa in the leg.

Alissa later surrendered to police. Police found an assault rifle, a handgun and tactical body armor at the scene.

In addition to Talley, Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Teri Leiker, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65, were killed in the shooting.