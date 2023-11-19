Evan Andrist's spicy recipe most certainly isn't 'your Nana's' key lime pie

Nov. 18—GRAND FORKS — Evan Andrist won the 2023 Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off because of his obvious baking skills.

His ingenuity and eye for flair certainly didn't hurt.

Case in point: "Not Your Nana's Key Lime Pie."

Andrist entered this tasty and oddly satisfying pie in the third round of this year's tournament. It earned enough points to move him toward the following week's championship round, which he won. That earned him the 2023 title, as well as a $500 gift card from Home of Economy and $500 from the Herald, in name of his business sponsor, Ground Round.

At first glance, it was obvious this wasn't a typical key lime pie. Are those candied red peppers on top? What are those reddish sprinkles?

As reported at the time by the Herald: "At first bite, it was sweet, with the bright, traditional flavors of key lime pie filling the senses. Shortly thereafter, however, came the low-grade heat of the Tajin and cayenne pepper — yes, cayenne pepper."

This pie comes with a small kick, but it's not overwhelming. The judges enjoyed it, by the way. It earned an average judging score of 33.5 points, ranking it as the fifth best pie of the 29 entered in this year's tournament.

"The whole thing really holds together well," said judge Kristen Whitney, the food and beverage manager at CanadInns Destination Center in Grand Forks.

During the holiday season, the Herald will be publishing a handful of recipes of pies that were entered in this year's tournament. Below is Andrist's "Not Your Nana's Key Lime Pie."

Crust:

Zest of 2 key limes (or 1 large lime)

3 Tbsp sugar

1-1/2 sleeves saltine crackers

1 stick butter, room temperature

Zest lime into a medium bowl. Add the sugar and pinch until the mixture is fragrant and resembles wet sand.

In a food processor, finely crush crackers (some chunks are ok). Add crackers to the sugar bowl and mix. Add butter, use your hands to mix until it holds together like dough.

Press into a 9-inch pie pan. Freeze for 15 minutes. Bake at 350° F for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the crust starts turning gold. Remove and let cool 10 minutes (or long enough to make filling).

Filling:

4 egg yolks, chalazae removed (pronounced kuh-LAY-zuh, the white string that is attached to the yolk)

14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup lime juice

Pinch of salt

Tajin seasoning (~1-1/2 tsp)

Cayenne pepper (~ 1/4 tsp)

While the crust is cooling, whisk yolks, milk, juice and salt in a bowl until light and fluffy (~5 minutes). Pour into the crust. Sprinkle Tajin and cayenne on top. Bake at 350° F for 14 to 16 minutes or until filling is set. Refrigerate until cool.

Toppings:

Spicy whipped cream

Candied cayenne peppers

1 lime, sliced thin

Spicy whipped cream:

1 cup heavy whipping cream

3 Tbsp powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

1/4 tsp unflavored gelatin

Add all ingredients in a mixer. Whip on high until stiff peaks. Put into a piping bag to pipe fancy designs on pie. Chill until serving.

I only used one slice of the peppers (below), but they are delicious.

Candied cayenne peppers:

1 pound cayenne peppers, sliced into long thin quarter pieces

1-1/2 cups white sugar

3/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 tsp cumin seed

1/4 anise seed

1/2 tsp cinnamon

In a small pot, stir together the vinegar and sugar and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and boil for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the liquid starts to thicken into syrup.

Add peppers and bring back to a boil. Reduce to medium-low to simmer for an additional 5 minutes. Transfer to a container and refrigerate for at least 3 days. Try not to eat them all before decorating the pie.