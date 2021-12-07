Evan Rachel Wood said she installed bulletproof windows and steel doors in her house in case Marilyn Manson attacked her family

Evan Rachel Wood. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Wood said she ramped up her home security after she accused Manson of abuse, DailyMail.com reported.

In court papers obtained by DailyMail.com, she said she feared Manson would "harm" her family.

The actress said it prompted her to move from Los Angeles to Nashville, DailyMail.com reported.

Evan Rachel Wood said she installed bulletproof windows, steel doors, and a security fence around her Los Angeles home because she was afraid her former fiancé, the singer Marilyn Manson, would attack her family after she accused him of abuse, DailyMail.com reported, citing legal documents it had obtained.

In papers filed in a Los Angeles court in March, the actress said she had become "very concerned" about the safety of her eight-year-old son, Jack, since she accused Manson of grooming and abusing her in February, DailyMail.com reported.

Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, has since February been the subject of a domestic-violence investigation, which was opened by the LA County Sheriff's Department after Wood's accusation. Since then, multiple women have publicly accused Manson of physical and sexual assault.

In the documents, Wood said the pending investigation and a human-trafficking accusation prompted her to ramp up security in her LA home, adding that she also considered getting "attack dogs and security at night," according to DailyMail.com. (In February, the actress Esmé Bianco accused Manson of human trafficking, sexual assault, and battery. Wood's document, as published by DailyMail.com, did not name the person who made the human-trafficking allegation.)

In the documents, Wood — who referred to Manson as the "alleged offender" — wrote: "I am extremely afraid of the alleged offender. I have suffered severe, traumatic physical and emotional injury at his hands, and I am afraid he will seek retribution against me for testifying by harming me, my son, and members of my family."

"In my experience, the alleged offender is very retaliatory and has always made it clear that he will ruin my life," she wrote, DailyMail.com reported.

Marilyn Manson and Wood. E. Charbonneau/Getty Images

Wood said in the documents that she had a house in Nashville, Tennessee, and decided to move there with her son full-time because her "ability to function and maintain safety in a long-term living situation in Los Angeles is untenable," DailyMail.com reported.

She also said that she had been inundated with death threats from Manson's fans since her allegations, DailyMail.com reported.

"I believe that me and our son are significantly safer in Tennessee where we are far away from the alleged offender, active criminal case, the alleged offender's network of fanatic supporters, and the paparazzi," she added, DailyMail.com reported.

Jamie Bell and Evan Rachel Wood in 2013. Steve Granitz/WireImage

The court documents were submitted as part of Wood's ongoing custody battle with her former husband, the actor Jamie Bell, with whom she had Jack in 2013.

According to DailyMail.com, Bell claimed in separate a court filing that Wood moved to Nashville to keep their son from him, though Wood said it was actually because she was afraid of Manson.

Manson is not in any custody and resides in LA.

Last month, detectives from the LA County Sheriff's Department raided Manson's LA home as part of their ongoing investigation.

Manson previously denied the allegations made against him, saying all his intimate relationships have "always been entirely consensual."

Read the original article on Insider