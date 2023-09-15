Evan Shroyer named new principal at East Washington Academy

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie Community Schools named Evan Shroyer the new principal at East Washington Academy.

A Muncie native and a Southside High School graduate, he began the year as East Washington Academy’s assistant principal, and has now been selected to permanently replace Sarah Anglin, who left in July to move closer to family.

Evan Shroyer, principal at East Washington Academy

“What an honor! It feels surreal to lead some of Muncie's finest students, staff and families,” Shroyer said. “I truly love this community, and I am excited to serve in this role. I hope to translate the success I had as a teacher to my leadership as EWA’s principal.”

Shroyer is a former fourth-grade teacher at East Washington Academy, where he was named Teacher of the Year for the 2021-22 school year.

He holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from Ball State University, as well as an associate’s degree from Ivy Tech. He has served as a mentor teacher to others and has been rated a highly effective teacher in each of his last four years of teaching.

“Evan is a natural leader and will continue the tremendous strides we’ve taken at EWA in recent years,” Muncie Community Schools Director of Public Education and CEO Lee Ann Kwiatkowski said. “He knows what’s needed in classrooms and he does a tremendous job building rapport with other educators and with families. We’re excited to have another home grown administrator leading one of our schools.”

Shroyer’s career included stints in Lafayette School Corp. and Cowan Community Schools prior to coming to Muncie Community Schools. He said he plans to influence every facet of East Washington Academy with “positivity, encouragement and a sense of belonging” while focusing on empowering students and staff to become leaders themselves. He also wants parents to know he has high expectations for their children and that the school can’t succeed without their support.

“We expect Wildcat excellence,” he said. “This means our students exhibit integrity, courage, perseverance and compassion. I am proud of the students that come into our building, and I have met many incredible parents here. This is a very supportive community!”

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Shroyer is a founder and past president of the Education Outreach Club at Ivy Tech; preforms regularly with the Muncie Civic Theatre as a drummer; and serves as a bishop at his church. He and his wife, Emily, have five children, including four who are school age — three who attend East Washington Academy and one who attends Northside Middle School.

Shroyer officially takes over principal duties immediately with interim principal Betsy Biederstedt staying on in a support role through the end of September. A search for a new assistant principal is ongoing.

