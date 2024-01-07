Evangel University delays start of spring classes citing forecast, travel safety concerns

Evangel University reported a significant increase in fundraising during the 2022-23 fiscal year.

A snowy weather forecast has prompted Evangel University to delay the start of the spring classes and give students more flexibility about when they return to residence halls.

The private Christian university — which draws students from all 50 states and overseas — will not start classes until Thursday.

Originally, students were expected to return to campus early this week and start classes Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Springfield is forecasting gusty winds and snowfall of up to 4 inches starting Monday evening and lasting through Tuesday. At times, the wind chill may be in the single digits.

In a post on Facebook, Evangel citing travel safety concerns in asking families not to travel to the university on Tuesday, if possible.

Evangel has adjusted its "timeline to welcome students back into the residence halls" to include 9 a.m. Monday — waiving any early arrival fees — as well as Wednesday and Thursday.

The university plans to open the on-campus Valor Dining Hall those days and activate meal plans for the spring semester.

Students who live on campus and do not plan to return Monday are asked to notify their residence hall when they will arrive so they are present for classes Thursday.

Even with the delay, Evangel will start classes earlier than other Springfield colleges and universities.

The first day of spring semester classes will be Tuesday, Jan. 16 for Missouri State University, Ozarks Technical Community College and Drury University.

