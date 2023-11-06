Evangelical Columnist Reminds 'MAGA Mike Johnson' Of A Key Biblical Virtue

New York Times opinion columnist David French accused House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) of forgoing the biblical value of honesty despite claiming last month the Bible dictates his entire worldview.

In a column published in the Times on Sunday, French, who describes himself as “a Never Trump evangelical conservative,” pointed to Johnson’s leadership of a legal effort behind former President Donald Trump’s bid to overturn the 2020 election.

“There is a reason that effort is called the Big Lie. It was one of the most comprehensively and transparently dishonest political movements in American history. And Johnson was in the middle of it,” French wrote.

The Bible does not contain guidance on immigration or foreign policy, French wrote, “but it does condemn dishonesty, it does condemn cruelty, and if there is a clear theme that echoes throughout its pages, it’s one that ‘MAGA Mike Johnson’ and his legion of evangelical supporters should take to heart: The ends do not justify the means.”

A spokesperson for Johnson did not immediately return a request for comment.

A day after winning the gavel last month, Johnson told Fox News’ Sean Hannity the Bible informs his worldview and policy positions.

“Someone asked me today in the media, they said, ‘It’s curious, people are curious. What does Mike Johnson think about any issue under the sun?’” he told Hannity. “I said, ‘Well, go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it.’ That’s my worldview.”

The ascension of the Louisiana lawmaker, who has a long history of working against abortion and LGBTQ+ rights, has been celebrated by many conservative evangelicals.

