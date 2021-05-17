Evangelical leader Franklin Graham suggests Trump may be too out of shape to run in 2024
Rev. Franklin Graham, head of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and one of former President Trump's earliest and most influential evangelical Christian backers, told Axios on HBO it would "be a very tough thing" for Trump to seek a second term in 2024. "I think for him, everything will depend on his health at that time," said Graham, 68. "If he still has energy and strength like he does. I don't." Trump, 74, "does not eat well, you know, and it's amazing the energy that he has," Graham added. "He's lost weight, 15 pounds, maybe. So he might be in good health and in good shape. I don't know."
Graham may be a Trump supporter, but he told Axios he would "absolutely" work with President Biden's administration, if asked, to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Rev. @Franklin_Graham says he'd "absolutely" work with Biden to reach out to Christians about getting vaccinated if he were asked to:
"I would work with the CDC. I would work with all of 'em to try to help save a life." #AxiosOnHBO pic.twitter.com/NEyKWwXCo5
— Axios (@axios) May 17, 2021
White evangelical Christians are one of the groups most hesitant to get vaccinated, according to multiple surveys. Graham was public about getting vaccinated himself, drawing jeers from many of his supporters, but he was clear with Axios that he sees encouraging people to get vaccinated right up there with saving souls. "I want people to know that COVID-19 can kill you, so we have a vaccine out there that could possibly save your life," he said. "And if you wait, it could be too late."
