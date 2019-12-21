Evangelical Leaders Close Ranks With Trump After Scathing Editorial

President Donald Trump with Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, Oct. 12, 2019. (Cheriss May/The New York Times)

The publication is small, reaching just a fraction of the evangelical movement.

But when Christianity Today called for President Donald Trump’s removal in a blistering editorial on Thursday, it met the full force and fury of the president and his most prominent allies in the Christian conservative world. If the response seemed disproportionate, it vividly reflected the fact that white evangelicals are the cornerstone of Trump’s political base and their leaders are among his most visible and influential supporters.

In the background, however, is a more nuanced reality that Christianity Today’s editorial hints at: a number of conservative Christians remain deeply uncomfortable with an alliance with the president.

Trump, after being impeached this week, is extremely sensitive to any signs of a fracture in his political coalition and has repeatedly insisted that the Republican Party and its voters are unanimously behind him. And on Friday he lashed out on two separate occasions at Christianity Today, seeking to brand it as a “far left magazine” that was doing the Democratic Party’s bidding.

“I guess the magazine, ‘Christianity Today,’ is looking for Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, or those of the socialist/communist bent, to guard their religion,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “How about Sleepy Joe? The fact is, no President has ever done what I have done for Evangelicals, or religion itself!”

Evidently leaving little to chance, Trump’s reelection campaign announced Friday evening that he would go to Miami on Jan. 3 to start an “Evangelicals for Trump” coalition.

The response from his leading Christian supporters was laced with animosity that mimicked Trump’s signature style, and reflected the extent to which they have moved into lock step with him, even in rhetoric.

Ralph Reed, founder of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, said on Twitter that he was “sad” to see the publication “echo the arguments of The Squad & the Resistance & deepen its irrelevance among Christians.”

Franklin Graham, whose father, the Rev. Billy Graham, founded Christianity Today, said in a Facebook post that the editorial was a “totally partisan attack” and said that the elder Graham had voted for the president in 2016, a little more than a year before he died.

Graham went on to tally numerous accomplishments that he said Trump had achieved, and to ask “Why would Christianity Today choose to take the side of the Democrat left whose only goal is to discredit and smear the name of a sitting president?”

The power of the evangelicals as a voting bloc is in their sheer size, and in their symbiotic relationship with the president. “Because they are a third of the Republican base, Trump needs white evangelical Protestants to get elected,” said Robert P. Jones, chief executive of the Public Religion Research Institute. “And because white evangelicals see themselves as a shrinking minority, in both racial and religious terms, they need Trump.”

For the past several years, conservative American politics, and white evangelical Christianity along with it, has realigned steadily and solidly around Trump and his coalition. Much like the “Never Trump” voices within the Republican Party, evangelical detractors have receded into the background.

Their absence from the national conversation was partly why the editorial was so jolting. And for the Christians who felt the same way, the piece was a catharsis.

Peter Wehner, a conservative columnist and author who writes about religion and who worked as a speechwriter for former President George W. Bush, said that Trump’s most outspoken defenders had created a misleading impression that evangelical Christians universally embraced the president.

“They speak as if they define the movement,” he said. “And a lot of people who aren’t familiar with evangelical Christianity see this and say, ‘Well, they must be representing all Christians.’”

“That’s the significance of what Christianity Today did,” Wehner added. “They stood up and they said: ‘No, that’s not right. We can’t continue with this charade, this moral freak show anymore.’”

The editorial is also a reminder that the evangelical movement is not monolithic and includes people who may appreciate some of the president’s actions, like the appointment of conservative judges, but are repelled by his inflammatory rhetoric on issues like race and immigration and his denigration of political opponents.