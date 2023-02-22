Evangeline Lilly Explained Why She Posted About Attending An Anti-Vaccine Rally, And It's Pretty Wack

SYFY

For 25 years, actor/producer/director Elizabeth Banks has not only been earning goodwill from audiences who love her comedic skills in front of, and behind, the camera, but from her peers in Hollywood too. Having appeared in 90+ film and television projects, from Spider-Man (2002) to The Hunger Games trilogy, Banks has worked with a lot of talented people who she's been able to wrangle into her own directorial efforts like Pitch Perfect 2 and Charlie's Angels. And then she decided to direct Coca