Evangeline Lilly refuses to quarantine and dismisses the coronavirus as 'a respiratory flu'

Evangeline Lilly said that she is not quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic.

Evangeline Lilly and her family aren't quarantining in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, the actress shared in an Instagram post on Monday.

"Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu," the 40-year-old "Lost" star wrote in the comments.

As fans expressed their concerns about the consequences of her decision, Lilly revealed that she's living with her father, who has stage 4 leukemia.

"I am also immune compromised at the moment. I have two young kids," she wrote, adding, "Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices."

Daily life has been upended for most people during the coronavirus pandemic — but not for Evangeline Lilly.

The 40-year-old "Ant-Man and the Wasp" actress revealed that she took her two sons to gymnastics camp on Monday morning in an Instagram post, seemingly ignoring experts' warnings to social distance and prevent further spreading the virus.

"Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing," she wrote, adding a hashtag that said, "Business as usual."

After fans realized that Lilly wasn't self-isolating, many expressed their concern — and anger — that she wasn't taking the novel coronavirus more seriously. She defended her decision, dismissing COVID-19 as a "respiratory flu."

Lilly told another follower that the facts currently provided to the public about the novel coronavirus "do not add up to the all-out, global lockdown, control, pandemonia, and insanity we are experiencing."

The "Lost" star also shared that she lives with her father, who has been diagnosed with stage four leukemia.

Business Insider reported that cancer patients are at a higher risk of severe disease or death from COVID-19 than the general population, as chemotherapy and other treatments can leave them immunocompromised.

However, Lilly said that she's prioritizing her freedom in this situation.

Evangeline Lilly said that the facts about the coronavirus "do not add up." More

Earlier this month, Lilly said she had a "rough year" in 2019 in an Instagram post.

"All I've ever wanted to do was put joy in the world. To add sunshine. I didn't want you to be having a perfectly good day and then have my post make you sad. But I struggle deeply with feeling that all I ever am is what I feel everyone else wants and needs me to be. I often feel alone and unseen," she wrote.

Lilly continued, "I am coming out of that deep place, slowly. As I start to breathe the fresh air, as I start to find my new, limited footing, I feel disconnected from you. I feel it's pointless to share the light when you don't know my darkness."

The actress hasn't confirmed when her father was diagnosed, or whether her message was related to his illness.

