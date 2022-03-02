Taking part in a Feb. 14 ribbon-cutting ceremony at Evanich Accounting were, front row from left, Councilman Nathan Meadows, Heather Husted, Judie Evanich; and, back row from left, Village Administrator Phil Turske, Councilman Matt Kishman, Mayor and Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce Board President Tim Tarbet, Ashley Zahn and Rudy Evanich.

Evanich Accounting & Tax celebrated the opening of an office at 108 N. Main St. in Minerva on Feb. 14.

The new location, in the former branch of Minerva PNC, consolidates in one office the entire Evanich Accounting & Tax staff, which was worked from two locations.

Village and Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce officials were on hand Feb. 14.

“The Evaniches have always been part of the Minerva family,” Mayor Tim Tarbet said to Rudy and Judie Evanich and their daughters, Ashley Zahn and Heather Husted, “but we are happy to now officially have your business located in the village. We welcome you and look forward to working with you and your staff.”

Tax season hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Call 330-868-1140 for appointments after 5 p.m.

The Evanich Accounting & Tax offers tax, accounting and financial services for individuals and businesses, as well as QuickBooks.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Evanich Accounting opens in single Minerva office