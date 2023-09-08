Evans begins prison sentence in death of Athens teen

Sep. 7—A Huntsville woman reported to the Limestone County Jail Tuesday, Sept. 5, to begin a five-year sentence with the Alabama Department of Corrections for reckless manslaughter. Tasha Danet Evans, 44, agreed to a plea deal for striking and killing Athens teen, George Randall Kelly Jr., 17, with her car on the night of Aug. 9, 2020.

Kelly was riding his bicycle on Hine Street just north of Brownsferry when he was hit by Evans. She was charged with driving under the influence when the incident occurred.

In Evans' plea deal, signed by Circuit Court Judge Matthew Huggins on Aug. 21, 2023, she was sentenced to a 20 year split sentence with credit for time served. She will serve 5 years, 15 years suspended, and three years of unsupervised probation.

As part of the plea agreement, charges of reckless murder, driving under the influence and no drivers license were dismissed against Evans. She also agreed to pay fines totaling $1,070.