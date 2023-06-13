Evans juvenile arrested, charged with making threats on YouTube livestream

An Evans juvenile was arrested after allegedly making online threats that captured the FBI's attention.

Columbia County sheriff's deputies responded to an Evans home on Monday for an online threat. The FBI contacted Columbia County investigators after receiving an online tip about a possible act of violence at a local elementary school from YouTube, according to an incident report.

When deputies arrived, they met with the child's parents, according to the report. Deputies asked the male juvenile about the online threats and traced the IP address back to the home address.

The juvenile admitted to making the online threats while on a YouTube livestream and said he did it as a joke, according to the report.

The unidentified juvenile was arrested and is charged with terroristic threats at acts.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Evans juvenile charged with making online threats via YouTube