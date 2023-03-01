Evans man, 20, charged with uploading child pornography

An Evans man was arrested Tuesday related to the alleged discovery of multiple sexually explicit images and videos involving children.

The 20-year-old is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography. Additional charges may be forthcoming, according to the Grovetown Police Department.

Investigators from the Grovetown Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, with the assistance of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant at about 10 a.m. at a home on the 1800 block of Hunters Cove in Evans in connection to a child pornography investigation, according to a news release.

The search warrant came from an investigation following a tip received through the GBI Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, according to the release. The tip revealed that sexually explicit images and videos involving children were uploaded in October 2022 to an online cloud system from devices registered to the suspect.

At that time, the suspect lived in a home on the 4000 block of Vine Lane, located in Grovetown, according to the release.

The suspect was taken into custody during Tuesday's search, according to the release. Multiple electronic devices were found at the home and seized as part of the ongoing investigation.

